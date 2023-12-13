By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over deep fake and other cons of artificial intelligence at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on Tuesday.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden To Meet Families of Americans Taken Hostage by Hamas on December 13 at White House.

While speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) 2023, being held here in the national capital, PM Modi said that the deep fake challenge is for the entire world as it could be used to create 'deepfakes' to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use.

If AI enables arms to reach the hands of terror groups, then it could have a devastating effect, and the world needs to think about it, the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | Volodymyr Zelensky Urges US Senators To Release USD 61 Billion Aid Promised by Joe Biden; Denies Corruption in His Government.

"AI has several positive impacts, but it has many negative impacts too, which is a matter of concern. AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century. But it can also play the biggest role in destroying the 21st century... Deepfake is a challenge for the whole world... AI tools going into the hands of terrorists are also a big threat. If terrorist organisations get AI weapons, this will have a huge impact on global security... We need to plan how to tackle this," PM Modi said during his address.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence is an international initiative established to guide the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in a manner that respects human rights and the shared democratic values of its members.

"AI is having a significant impact on both present and future generations. We must proceed with extreme caution. I believe that the suggestions and ideas emerging from this summit will help us safeguard the world from the potential risks and challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI," he said.

"AI has the potential to revolutionise India's tech landscape. India is committed to the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence," he added.

The GPAI Summit 2023 is poised to be a milestone event, offering a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to shaping the future of AI.

The summit, running from December 12 to 14, gathers influential minds from various sectors, marking a crucial moment for the collaborative advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

"I am extremely happy that this summit will be chaired in India next year. This summit is being organised at a time when a huge debate is underway across the world over AI," PM Modi said further.

He also noted that the National AI Portal will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting these AI initiatives.

"We are set to launch the AI Mission in Bharat, with a focus on promoting the use of AI in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. Our national AI portal will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting these AI initiatives," the Prime Minister said.

"Our development mantra in India is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have prepared government policies and programmes inspired by the spirit of 'AI for All'. Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to the responsible and ethical use of AI," he added.

As the host city, New Delhi is buzzing with anticipation, gearing up to welcome key stakeholders, experts, and enthusiasts in the field of AI. The inaugural event will set the tone for three days of insightful discussions, deliberations, and collaborations.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI.

"India's election to its council in November 2022 reflects its dedication to safe & trusted AI," PM Modi wrote in a LinkedIn post on December 8 in the run-up to the event.

PM Modi asserted that artificial intelligence was one area where its applications were expanding at an exponential rate.

"This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation--young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential. India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future," the PM said in his LinkedIn post.

The Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 will see leaders of the GovTech sector discuss important AI advancements achieved over the past year as well as cutting-edge development strategies for the next few years.

The GPAI Summit encompasses crucial governing body meetings and a range of side events designed to showcase AI progress and foster engaging discussions.

The GPAI Summit is grounded in the principles of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, a multi-stakeholder initiative with the mission to bridge the gap between AI theory and practise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)