Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 (ANI): The disappearance of Afghan women activists who were protesting for their rights under the Taliban regime has created a furor among international organizations and countries globally.

The European Union, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and UNAMA have communicated serious concern over the fate of Afghan women activists who disappeared after participating in protests to demand fundamental rights for women, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Wear Queen’s Kohinoor Crown When Prince Charles Becomes King: Report.

The United Nations Secretary General's envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, met with the Taliban's Deputy PM, Abdul Kabir, to convey her concerns about the safety of the women.

UNAMA said on Twitter: "Convey(ed) deepening concern about ... 'disappeared' women activists, Kabir committed to seeking answers. We appreciate this & await an update. World support to Afghanistan is eroded without respect for all Afghan's rights."

Also Read | Pakistan: Over 2,000 Rapes Reported in Punjab Province in Past 6 Months.

The EU's special representative for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said the detention and disappearance of citizens contradict the Taliban's commitments to protecting human rights, reported Tolo News.

"Taliban announced 'interim government' claims to be owned by the people. Arbitrary detention of citizens and disappearances undermine such claims and contradict their declared commitments to uphold human rights. I join the call for an immediate release," Niklasson said.

Meanwhile, Potzel Markus, German ambassador-designate to Afghanistan, and Hugo Shorter, Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, have addressed the disappearance of women, saying the issue is worrying, reported Tolo News.

Tamana Zaryab Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhil, Mursal Ayar, and Zahra Mohammadi have been allegedly detained during the past month for taking part in protests for women's rights.

Moreover, a number of Afghan women claimed that the Taliban asks women not to attend protests after releasing them.

"When the girls are released, the Taliban asks them not to attend protests, which is very worrying. Protesting is our right, no one should forbid it," said Nafisa Bahar, a women's rights activist. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)