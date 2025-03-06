Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): According to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025 report, Pakistan has now become the second-most terrorism-affected country in the world, moving up from its previous position at fourth, as reported by Geo News.

The country saw a dramatic 45 per cent increase in terrorism-related fatalities, with deaths rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024. This sharp surge marks one of the highest increases globally.

Additionally, the number of terrorist attacks more than doubled, jumping from 517 incidents in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024. This marks the first time since the inception of the GTI that attacks surpassed the 1,000 mark, as reported by Geo News.

According to Geo News, this troubling rise in terrorism coincides with a recent terrorist attempt on the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces successfully thwarted an intrusion by killing all 16 militants involved. However, the attack resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and 13 civilians, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The GTI report highlights the role of Afghanistan's territory in fueling terrorism in Pakistan. It links the escalation in attacks to the rise of the Afghan Taliban's power in Kabul. Militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have intensified their operations, especially along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The TTP remains the deadliest group, responsible for 52 per cent of all terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan. In 2024, the TTP carried out 482 attacks, resulting in 558 deaths -- a sharp 90 per cent increase from the previous year, Geo News reported.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been identified as the most heavily affected provinces in Pakistan, with these regions bearing the brunt of the ongoing terrorist violence, as reported by Geo News.

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has released the Global Terrorism Index 2025, offering an in-depth overview of terrorism trends and patterns over the past 17 years. The report ranks 163 countries, representing 99.7 per cent of the global population, based on the impact of terrorism. Key indicators considered include the frequency of terrorist attacks, fatalities, injuries, and the number of hostages. (ANI)

