Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Gold prices in Pakistan have witnessed a surge of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 1800 per tola of 24 karat gold, ARY News reported on Friday.

The price of 24-karat gold witnessed an increase of 0.15 per cent in the international market after which the price of gold reached USD 2055.65 per ounce in the global market.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by PKR 1543 to PKR 188,443 from PKR 186,900.

Meanwhile, Samaa TV on Friday reported that the weekly inflation rate in Pakistan remains above 40 per cent, marking a month and a half of economic discomfort.

Out of the 51 essential items tracked, 18 experienced price hikes, including eggs, onions, garlic, dals, and cooking gas. These everyday staples, crucial for a balanced diet, became even more inaccessible for many families.

There has been a fluctuation in the price of essential items.

An increase has been reported in the cost of 18 items, including eggs, onions, dal mong, gram dal, rice, garlic, lentils, and firewood. Additional commodities such as LPG, clothes, and bananas also experienced a surge in prices.

Meanwhile, potatoes, tomatoes, sugar, and flour saw a decrease in prices, as per Samaa TV. (ANI)

