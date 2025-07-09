California [US], July 9 (ANI): Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday that the company has started to roll out its 'AI Mode' in Search for users in India after what he called an "incredible response" to the feature in the labs.

In a post on X, Pichai stated, "After an incredible response in Labs, we're starting to roll out AI Mode in Search to everyone in India (English to start). It's a total reimagining of Search, and we're excited for even more people to use it."

According to the blog posted on July 8 by Hema Budaraju, Vice President, 'Product Management, Search,' the feature will make it easier for users to ask anything to Google and explore topics more deeply on the web. She recalled how the company first introduced AI Mode in India as an experiment in labs in June.

She stated, "Today, we're excited to begin rolling out AI Mode to everyone in India, making it easier than ever to ask Google anything you're curious about, get a helpful AI-powered response, and explore topics more deeply on the web."

"In June, we first introduced AI Mode, our most powerful AI search, in India as an experiment in Labs. The response has been encouraging, with people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses. We've seen users putting it to work in diverse ways--from diving deep into topics for learning to understanding complex how-tos," she added.

She announced that Google has now started to roll out the AI Mode experience in Google Search with no labs sign-up required. She stated that users in India over the coming days will see a new tab for AI Mode appear in Search and in the Search bar in the Google app.

Hema Budaraju said, "We're now starting to roll out the AI Mode experience in Google Search, with no Labs sign-up required. Over the coming days, you'll see a new tab for AI Mode appear in Search and in the search bar in the Google app, available in English.

"All the features from the Labs launch will be available: so you can type, use your voice, or even snap a photo with Lens to get a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links, and dig deeper with follow-up questions. We are excited to see how this end-to-end AI search experience helps you explore your curiosity and understand the world around you," she added. (ANI)

