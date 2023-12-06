Los Angeles, Dec 6 (AP) Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

Also Read | Dog Attack in UK: Woman Mauled By Her Roommate’s Boyfriend’s XL Bully in Her Own Home in Hull.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job. (AP)

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Abu Dhabi To Hold Discussions With His UAE Counterpart Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)