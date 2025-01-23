Gilgit [PoGB], January 23 (ANI): A large group of government employees staged a protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB)'s Gilgit, demanding the reversal of recent pension cuts imposed by the provincial government, as reported by the Pamir Times.

The rally, which began at Ittihad Chowk, saw participants marching towards the Chief Secretary's office, chanting slogans against the decision.

According to the Pamir Times, the protesters, representing various government departments, voiced their frustration over the pension reductions, which they claim will severely affect their livelihood after retirement. They carried banners and placards calling for an immediate rollback of the cuts.

Speaking to reporters, a representative of the Line Department Association emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, "We have submitted a charter of demands to the government, and we will continue to protest until these are addressed. If our demands are not met, we will escalate the protest, and it will continue until at least June," as reported by the Pamir Times.

Pamir Times reported that as the protesters advanced towards the Chief Secretary's office, law enforcement authorities set up barricades along Khazana Road to prevent the rally from reaching its destination. The police presence remained strong, and the situation was closely monitored to ensure no untoward incidents occurred.

The protesters, however, remained firm in their resolve, reiterating that they would not relent until the government reversed its decision. Many expressed concerns that the pension cuts would disproportionately affect those who have dedicated years of service to the government, Pamir Times reported.

While no confrontations were reported during the protest, the standoff with the police continued for several hours. The demonstrators vowed to intensify their efforts, signaling that the unrest may continue for an extended period if their demands are not met.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the protesters' demands, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming weeks. (ANI)

