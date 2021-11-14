Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistani Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin has said that the Imran Khan government would not be able to provide any relief to the public in case of the rise in petrol prices in the international market, local media reported.

Tarin said that the local petroleum prices were directly proportional to the prices in the global market, reported The Express Tribune.

"There is no relief in it. Whatever [price hike] comes will be passed through [to the people]," the newspaper quoted Tarin as saying.

The government does not have space to provide "further relief", The Tribune reported citing Tarin.

Notably, the petroleum prices in the country have been the highest in history priced at Pakistani Rupees 146 per litre, reported the newspaper.

Earlier, raising concern over the rapid spike in inflation in Pakistan, the opposition leaders said that the slated march against inflation in Quetta on November 17 will be the last nail in the coffin of Imran Khan's government.

Member of National Assembly and the provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) Balochistan Maulana Abdul Wasey, General Secretary Agha Mehmood Shah, and other leaders have said that the march against inflation in Quetta on 17 November will be the last nail in the coffin of the government, reported Pakistan vernacular media, Express Daily.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against the Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country.

The united opposition has announced to protest outside and in parliament, reported Express Daily. (ANI)

