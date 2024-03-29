Male [Maldives], March 29 (ANI): Former Maldivian minister of foreign affairs, Abdulla Shahid, condemned the intimidation of opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) Chairperson Fayyaz Ismail by summoning him to be questioned on "baseless allegations" on Thursday.

The newly elected president of the Maldivian Democratic Party emphasised that the government's attempts to scare and intimidate opposition leaders will fail.

"Strongly condemn the intimidation of @MDPSecretariat Chairperson @faya_i by summoning him to be questioned on baseless allegations today. The government's attempts to scare and intimidate opposition leaders will fail - just as their policies and governance has failed the people," Abdulla Shahid posted on social media X.

He further said that the MDP would be an effective opposition party, working tirelessly on behalf of the people.

"The potential of not gaining a majority is driving them towards desperation. This is why the MDP and its members will not falter. We will carry on. We will be an effective opposition party, working tirelessly on behalf of the people," he added in his post.

Fayyaz, while speaking to reporters outside the Sergeant Adam Haleem Criminal Investigation Building, after spending about 35 minutes inside the building to comply with a police summons, said that this is being done for political reasons, Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu reported.

"Firstly, (this case) has nothing to do with me. This is being done by Happy Market Ihusan at the request of President Muizzu to link this with me. But the case is very clear. The information has been publicized, but this is exaggerated to defame us among the public," he said.

Fayyaz said he was questioned in connection with information on business transactions disclosed in the financial statements of ministers published on the President's Office website.

Moreover, it was in connection with a loan taken from a company affiliated with him in September 2022, he added, according to Adhadhu.

"In a case that doesn't hold water, they are holding onto something that has been publicly revealed to create fear. The police know that I will not be afraid. So they are trying to spread fear among the public," he said.

Fayyaz is the first politician summoned for a police investigation since President Muizzu assumed office in November last year. (ANI)

