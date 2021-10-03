Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he was gratified to see the confidence the UAE authorities and investors have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to problem-solving and his approach to the systemic and policy-driven resolution of issues.

Addressing a press briefing here on Saturday, Piyush Goyal said investors in UAE had conveyed that they do not have to worry about extraneous considerations while doing business in India.

"I am gratified to see the confidence that the UAE government and investors have in the political leadership in India, the confidence they have in PM Modi's approach to problem-solving, approach to promoting country and approach to systemic resolution and policy-driven resolution of issues that come up in a very transparent and honest manner," he said.

The minister said investors in India have a lot of positivity about the country's future."I would like to express my gratitude to the investors in India who have let bygones be bygones but have a lot of positivity about the future. They have appreciated the role of bureaucracy in India, whose mindset has also changed significantly," he said.

"Many investors spoke about at dinner last night and during my bilaterals. This new India that they are seeing, I think, is a source of inspiration for them to look at engaging with India in a much bigger way," he added.

The minister said at every meeting he had in the UAE, everyone appreciated India's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They appreciated that India proactively supported the UAE. They said India has earned our goodwill for life," he said.

"India's Vaccine Maitri initiative has earned us the trust of the world. It is the visionary thinking of PM Narendra Modi that we are reaping the benefits today," he added.

The ninth meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments on Saturday discussed ongoing efforts to amend the longstanding Bilateral Investment Treaty and noted the importance of concluding the negotiation process as soon as possible.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Senior officials representing government authorities and various investment entities from both countries took part in the meeting.

Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (ANI)

