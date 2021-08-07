New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Envoys of Russia and Germany congratulated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who scripted history to became the first from the country to win gold in track and field at the Olympics on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev called Neeraj's Olympic win a "great achievement for the great country."

"Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra! Well-deserved & long-awaited #India's gold medal First place medal in men's javelin! Great achievement for the great country," Ambassador Kudashev tweeted.

Meanwhile, German envoy Walter Lindner also congratulated both India and Neeraj Chopra for becoming the first in the country to win an athletics medal.

"Congratulations #teamIndia ! HISTORY. MADE. Neeraj Chopra takes #gold in the #Athletics men's javelin final on his Olympic debut! He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal," said Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India.

The 23-year-old became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m in the ongoing mega event to pick up the gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday said competing in international tournaments before the Games helped him in his preparations.

"The most important thing for me this year was to participate in international competitions. The two, three international competitions where I played helped me a lot," Neeraj said at a virtual press conference.

"So I didn't feel any pressure in Olympics and I was able to focus on my performance," he added. (ANI)

