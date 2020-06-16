Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Greece: Demand for Permanent Hirings in Health Sector Grows Louder

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:38 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Greece: Demand for Permanent Hirings in Health Sector Grows Louder
World. (File Image)

Athens (Greece), Jun 16 (AP) Hundreds of health care workers have marched through central Athens demanding the hiring of permanent workers for the health sector, while Greece's hospital doctors' union declared a 24-hour strike Tuesday.

The union for state hospital workers also declared a seven-hour work stoppage for the Greek capital and a 24-hour strike for the rest of the country with the same demands.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Border Face-Off With China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Greece's center right government hired hundreds of workers for state hospitals on fixed-term contracts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Unions are demanding permanent hires, and for funding for the country's health care system. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement