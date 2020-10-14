Athens, Oct 14 (AP) A Greek court sentenced the leadership of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party to 13 years in prison Wednesday, imposing the near-maximum penalty for running a criminal organisation blamed for numerous violent hate crimes.

Presiding judge Maria Lepenioti read out the sentences against party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and seven other former lawmakers.

Also Read | Israel, Lebanon Begin UN-Mediated Talks at Naqura To Resolve Maritime Border Dispute.

The landmark ruling follows a five-year trial of dozens of top officials, members and supporters of Golden Dawn, an organization founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s that rose to become Greece's third-largest political during a major financial crisis in the previous decade.

Eleven other former parliament members were jailed for between five and seven years for membership of a criminal organization, while a party associate was given a life sentence for the murder of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas in a 2013 attack that triggered the crackdown against the party.

Also Read | Kanye West Claims He Is Ahead of Donald Trump, Joe Biden in Kentucky Using Fake Polling Data of US Presidential Elections 2020.

Arrests will be carried out after the court hears final arguments for probation considerations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)