New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid a wreath at the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. He was accompanied with his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis, who is on a two-day State visit to India, signed the visitor book at Raj Ghat. He also received a momento at Raj Ghat.

Earlier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi received Mitsoktakis and his wife at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A ceremonial welcome for our distinguished guest! PM @narendramodi received PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. An occasion to celebrate long-standing India - Greece partnership."

After receiving the guard of honour, the Greek Prime Minister said that the strategic partnership with India holds significant importance for Greece and he is looking forward to bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

"It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the Prime Minister to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also fostering our economic lives between our two economies. So it's a real privilege to be here and I'm really looking forward to the discussions we will have as the Prime Minister," Mitsitakis said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Wednesday. Jaishankar stated that he valued Mitsotakis' commitment to enhancing ties between India and Greece.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece today. Valued his commitment to enhancing India-Greece ties. Look forward to the strengthening of our strategic partnership."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport. Notably, Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024."

Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. During his visit to India, PM Modi and his Greek counterpart, Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions. PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece."

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed the strengthening of India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation.

The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023, according to MEA press release. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens. (ANI)

