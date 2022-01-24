Berlin [Germany], January 24 (ANI): A gunman opened fire at a lecture hall in Germany's southwestern town of Heidelberg, leaving several people injured, said the police, informing that the attacker has been killed, reported Sputnik on Monday.

Germany's Mannheim police said that a lone attacker with a firearm injured many people at a lecture hall.

The police informed that they conducted an operation in Heidelberg during the gunman attack adding that several people were injured incident, according to Sputnik. "An attacker injured several people in a lecture hall, using firearms. He is dead," the police tweeted. (ANI)

