Abuja [Nigeria], April 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Unidentified gunmen in separate attacks invaded three local government areas in a state in northwest Nigeria and killed eight people, an official said on Wednesday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of Kaduna state, said in a statement on Wednesday that latest reports made by security agencies to the state government confirmed the fresh attacks that took place in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru areas of the state, leading to eight deaths and four injured.

He said at Kan Hawa Zankoro village in Chikun local government area, gunmen opened fire on a vehicle that somersaulted, leading to the death of six people while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru local government area, and killed one person," Aruwan said.

The commissioner added that gunmen invaded Hayin Kanwa village in Giwa local government area, and shot dead a businessman after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months. (ANI/Xinhua)

