Port-au-Prince [Haiti], July 9 (ANI): Haitian Police have arrested 15 Colombians and two Americans in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

At least 28 individuals participated in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, said Leon Charles, Xinhua reported citing the director of Haiti's National Police

Eight other people have fled and three assassins were killed in the shootings with security forces, added the official.

Moise was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen. (ANI)

