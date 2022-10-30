Rescue teams work at scene where dozens were injured in stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. (Photo: Reuters)

Seoul [South Korea], October 30 (ANI): At least 120 people were killed after a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district on Saturday at 10:20 pm (13:20 GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing the officials.

Over 100 people were also wounded after thousands gathered in a narrow street to celebrate Halloween. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol presided over an emergency response meeting Sunday over the deadly stampede, as per the officials.

Also Read | Seoul Horror: 59 Dead, 150 Injured After Stampede at Halloween Party in Itaewon (Video).

"Shortly after the accident, Yoon came to the presidential office in Yongsan and presided over a response meeting related to the Seoul Itaewon Halloween accident," the presidential office said.

"The top priority is transporting and rescuing the patients and providing prompt medical treatment for the affected people," local media reported quoting Yoon as saying.

Also Read | Britain's Royal Navy Involved in Nord Stream 2 'Terrorist Attack', Says Russian Defence Ministry.

The presidential office said that the South Korean President also ordered officials to administer first aid and treat the people injured in the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred after a large group of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there, Al Jazeera reported citing the local media. Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene, and numerous ones performing CPR on people lying in poor condition on the streets.

"The death toll could grow as emergency workers continued to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the crowd crush in the entertainment district of Itaewon on Saturday night, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, Choi Seong-beom said in a statement.

The stampede occurred after a huge crowd flocked into the central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, which was the biggest in years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty, "South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

A large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities, resulting in dozens needing first aid. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of the emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties, his office said.

Authorities are still looking into the exact cause of the accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)