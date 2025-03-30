Fujairah [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr at his palace in Al Rumaila, accompanied by Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The reception was also attended by several officials.

Hamad received greetings and congratulations from Sheikhs, senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments, dignitaries, UAE citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.

Eid well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes, praying to the Almighty Allah to bless the ruler with continued health and happiness, and to grant the people of the UAE prosperity and progress, and further development for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Several top officials attended the receptions. (ANI/WAM)

