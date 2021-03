Gaza City, Mar 10 (AP) A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the group's top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold.

Sinwar, who is close to the group's hardline militant wing, fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders.

Wednesday's victory was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure. (AP)

