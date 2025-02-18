Tel Aviv [Israel], February 18 (ANI): In a joint operation by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), IAF fighter jets eliminated Muhammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas' Operations Department in Lebanon.

The strike carried out in the area of Sidon, follows Shaheen's involvement in planning and directing terrorist attacks funded and supported by Iran, aimed at Israeli civilians, the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, Israel Foreign Ministry wrote, "Joint IDF and ISA Announcement: A short while ago, in a joint IDF and ISA operation and with the direction of IDF and ISA Intelligence, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Shaheen in the area of Sidon. Shaheen served as the head of Hamas' Operations Department in Lebanon."

Shaheen was a key figure in Hamas' operations and played a significant role in orchestrating various attacks during the ongoing conflict.

The post added, "Muhammad Shaheen was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel. Shaheen was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organization and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians."

In a separate post on Monday, the IDF wrote, "The Head of Hamas' Operations Department in Lebanon, Muhammed Shaheen, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike in the area of Sidon earlier today. Shaheen was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, and was a significant source of knowledge, responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks against Israeli civilians."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military's "Mountain Brigade" destroyed underground Hezbollah terror infrastructure on Mount Dov, the IDF said on Monday.

The facility, which extended for dozens of meters, was discovered several weeks ago by the Mountain Brigade along with specialists from the IDF's Yahalom combat engineering unit. The tunnel complex belonged to Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit and contained combat equipment and living quarters, the IDF said.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27 and has since been extended, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of southern Lebanon. Dissatisfied with the Lebanese army's deployment, Israel is keeping soldiers in five locations with US approval. (ANI)

