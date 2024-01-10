Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces found many weapons hidden inside of classrooms at the Islamic University in Khan Yunis in Gaza. This was yet another example of the terrorist group Hamas using civilian institutions like medical and education facilities to provide cover for its activities.

Kalashnikov type automatic rifles, ammunition, Hamas flags and safes containing terrorist funds were among the items found there in an operation carried out by the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Givati Infantry Brigade.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Admits She Is ‘Terrified’ Over Potential Outcome of Poll Results.

The Givati forces also destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists in combat there

In another activity in the area, IDF forces carried out searches in the university area, in the searches they located dozens of weapons warehouses that contained about 100 mortar bombs, ready-to-use charges, grenades, combat equipment and maps used by the Hamas terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Urges China to Send More Tourists After Backlash from Indians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)