Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today visited the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, being organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) at Dubai Harbour until 23 February.

This edition of the event features the participation of more than 1,000 brands representing more than 60 countries, and over 200 yachts and watercraft. The five-day event is expected to draw over 35,000 visitors from around the world.

Accompanying Hamdan during his visit were Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Hamdan said that the Dubai International Boat Show has cemented its status as one of the world's premier maritime events, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global maritime hub. He highlighted Dubai's world-class infrastructure, developed in line with the highest international standards, reflecting the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the emirate among the world's top three destinations for business and tourism.

Hamdan said, "We are pleased to see the strong participation of leading global brands at the Dubai International Boat Show, which has become one of the most significant events in the global maritime sector. This reflects the confidence of industry leaders in Dubai as the region's leading maritime hub, driven by its world-class ports, exceptional service infrastructure, and unparalleled expertise in delivering the highest standards of maritime services."

During his visit, Hamdan was also accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Senior Advisor to DIBS; and Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, owner of Dubai Harbour.

Hamdan toured several exhibitor stands at the event, stopping at Gulf Craft, the UAE's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, which unveiled eight new luxury vessels at the show. He also visited the stand of Maiora, an Italian yacht brand making its regional debut at Dubai International Boat Show, and toured the stand of Sanlorenzo 96 Nova, one of the world's premier yacht builders, also participating in the event for the first time.

The Dubai International Boat Show 2025 features more than 200 yachts and watercraft, presented by some of the most renowned global yacht manufacturers, including Azimut, Ferretti, Gulf Craft, and Sunseeker. The event provides a unique platform for the global maritime community, not only to showcase the latest and most luxurious yacht and boat designs, but also to facilitate the sale and purchase of pre-owned luxury yachts, promote exclusive waterfront real estate, and highlight cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Additionally, the event fosters promising business partnerships while offering an elevated and immersive hospitality experience.

The 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show continues its journey of growth, keeping pace with rapid advancements in the maritime sector. This year's edition features several new elements, including the Brokerage Section, which offers buyers a unique opportunity to explore pre-owned yachts with expert guidance, and the Innovation Hub, which supports startups and SMEs in the maritime technology sector. The event also remains a leader in innovation, investment, and industry collaboration, reinforcing its status as a global platform for yachting and maritime excellence. (ANI/WAM)

