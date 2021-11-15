Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz bin Salman. (Twitter)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi.

Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet that the two leaders had "fruitful discussions".

Also Read | China: Concerns Over Whereabouts of Former Tennis Star Peng Shuai Rise After She Accused Ex-Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of Sexual Assault.

The minister also joined the Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE at the opening ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi.

"Joined Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia & UAE, Dy Energy Minister of Russia, Petroleum Minister of Egypt & energy professionals from over 60 countries, including senior decision-makers & energy industry leaders at the Opening Ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi," Puri said in a tweet.

Also Read | A Painful Vacation! Man Holidaying in South Africa Gets Bitten by Cobra Snake in ‘Genital Area' while Using Toilet.

Puri is leading an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)