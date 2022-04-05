Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as new envoy to Ukraine

Warsaw [Poland], April 5 (ANI): Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv wrote, "Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw (Poland) today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine."

Also Read | UN Agencies Say Over 500 Iraqi Children Killed by Explosive Ordnance in 5 Years.

Harsh Kumar Jain, an IFS office of 1993 batch was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)