World News | Haryana CM, Israel Envoy Inaugurate 35th Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar inaugurated 35th Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in India.

In a post on X, Israeli Embassy in India said, "India-Israel agricultural partnership continues to grow. The 35th Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in India, and Haryana's 6th under the IIAP, was inaugurated in Munimpur, Jhajjar by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, and Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, alongside more than 3,500 farmers."

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https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/2067165381844926903?s=20

India and Israel have a strategic cooperation on the G2G level in the field of agriculture. This partnership evolved into the INDO-ISRAEL Agricultural Project, based on a MOU signed between the two countries.

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The project aims at introducing crop diversity, increasing productivity & optimizing water use efficiency. IIAP is implemented via the establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoE) which act as demonstration farms, where Israeli Ag-technologies and knowledge is being disseminated and tailored to local Indian conditions.

The Federal Government of India and State Department lead the partnership by defining the key crops and sanctioning the activity. The Israeli stakeholder, MASHAV- is guiding the standard of the CoE and transferring the Israeli knowledge.

MIDH (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture) authorize, budget and monitor the project. State Governments allocate staff, land, budget and manage CoE.

MASHAV (Israel's agency for International Development Cooperation) - leading the IIAP from the strategic and tactical aspect. Providing professional leadership during planning and executing phase, transfer of Israeli knowledge and Agro-Technology. Embassy of Israel- Platform for MASHAV activities.

INDO-ISRAEL Centers of Excellence (CoE) are advanced/intensive agriculture farms for knowledge transfer of Israeli Agro-Technology tailored to the local conditions. CoE aims to benefit farmers with a focus on selected key crops. Each CoE will be comprised of nursery management, best practices cultivation techniques, irrigation & fertigation. (ANI)

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