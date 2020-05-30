World News | Have No Problems with People with Valid Documents Flying out of India: Hardeep Singh Puri

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Centre has no problems with the people having valid documents flying out of India to the countries which are allowing foreigners to enter, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

"A number of people holding valid residence permits of the UAE have been approaching us to go back to the country. It is up to the local authorities there to take a call on this. Currently, there are restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens in UAE and a few other countries," said the Minister in a tweet.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming: Watch Astronauts Douglas Hurley And Robert Behnken Leaving Earth For International Space Station Aboard Crew Dragon Spacecraft.

Puri said that due to this restriction, evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India.

"We have no problems with the people having valid documents flying out of India to the countries which are allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction, our evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions," he said.

Also Read | Union Minister Jitendra Singh Releases e-Book Highlighting Achievements of Modi Govt 2.0 : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

Earlier, the Minister in a tweet informed that in the second phase of Vande Bharat, Air India operated three flights to Toronto and two flights to Vancouver.

"In 2nd phase of Vande Bharat @airindiain operated 3 flights to Toronto & 2 flights to Vancouver on which 1343 people returned to India. 1417 people also flew out of India. 2 more flights are scheduled for Toronto on 8 & 12 June 2020. We are planning more flights to Canada & US," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)