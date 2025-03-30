Al Ain [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain Region.

Also performing prayer were sheikhs, officials and dignitaries from across the Al Ain Region, and a large congregation of worshippers.

Hazza bin Zayed listened to the Eid prayer sermon, where the Imam highlighted the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan and the significance of Eid Al Fitr, emphasising the values of mercy, forgiveness, and blessings, while reaffirming the importance of strengthening family bonds to instil love and solidarity in present and future generations, preserving social stability and national identity.

The Imam prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE, its leadership and its people, and to bestow continued security, stability, and prosperity upon the nation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan received well-wishers at Al Maqam Palace, where they extended Eid greetings.

He received Eid greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, local dignitaries, Al Ain citizens and residents, and members of various communities residing in the region.

The well-wishers extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to Allah Almighty to bless His Highness with good health and well-being, grant the UAE's leadership and people continued progress and prosperity, and bestow goodness and blessings upon the world. (ANI/WAM)

