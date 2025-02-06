Rome, Feb 6 (AP) A helicopter crashed in north-central Italy on Wednesday, killing three people, including the head of Italy's Rovagnati salami and prosciutto maker, news reports and authorities said.

Lorenzo Rovagnati, chief executive of his family's company, was killed in the accident, said Mayor Luciano Casiraghi of Biassono, where Rovagnati is based.

Also Read | US Birthright Citizenship: Maryland Judge Indefinitely Blocks President Donald Trump's Order Ending Birthright Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants and Foreign Visitors With Temporary Visas.

In a social media post, Casiraghi said the accident occurred in Castelguelfo di Noceto, near Parma.

Rovagnati's best-known brand is the Gran Biscotto cooked prosciutto, though it also makes salamis, mortadellas and other types of processed meats. (AP)

Also Read | Japan Airlines Plane Clips Tail of Parked Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 While Taxiing at Seattle Airport in US, Passengers Deplaned; None Hurt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)