Kathmandu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Earcoat Health Post Building built at a cost of NRs 253.6 million with India's financial assistance was inaugurated at a village in western Nepal on Saturday.

The government of India's grant assistance -- under Nepal-India Development Cooperation -- was utilised for construction of the health post building and other allied facilities in Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula in western Nepal.

The construction was part of the High Impact Community Project (HICP), according to a release by the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

It was inaugurated by Daljeeti Singh Dhami, chairman Naugad Rural Municipality and Avinash Kuar Singh, counsellor at the Indian Embassy.

The project would benefit thousands of people residing in the far--Western region of Nepal.

