Bogota [Colombia], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Alleged members of the Shia organization Hezbollah are spying on Israeli agents and American diplomats in Colombia, El Tiempo newspaper reports.

According to a report from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, passed on to the Colombian authorities, two diplomatic delegations are being spied on in Bogota.

Also Read | Work-Life Balance: Portugal Makes It Illegal for Bosses to E-Mail, Text Their Employees Out of Work Hours.

Israel has granted protection to one former intelligence officer after he was spied on in the streets of the Colombian capital.

According to the Mossad report cited by El Tiempo, spying and plans of attacks on Israeli and American officials in Colombia are part of revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2021: Rising Inflation in The US Likely to Put a Dent on Consumer’s Wallet During Upcoming Festive Season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)