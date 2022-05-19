Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 19 (ANI): India on Thursday asked all its citizens living in crisis-hit Sri Lanka to register themselves at the High Commission.

"Registration of Indians in Sri Lanka: All Indian nationals who are staying in Sri Lanka are requested to register themselves at the High Commission of India, Colombo website www.hcicolombo.gov.in," the advisory said.

Both Non-resident Indians (NRI) and students have asked to register themselves separately.

"Links for registration are as follows: a) NRIs (other than students)- https:/ /hcicolombo.gov.in /national registration nris b) Students-https: / /hcicolombo.gov.in /national registration students 2. Please write to cons2.colomboamea.gov.in or call +94-11- 2422860 / 2327243 in case of any clarifications," the High Commission said.

The high commission said they are trying to keep the database updated by informing Indian nationals in Sri Lanka.

"Please note that this is not a new link. We try to keep the database updated by informing Indian nationals in Sri Lanka of the link periodically," it said. (ANI)

