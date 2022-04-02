Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 2 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka denies reports of India dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka and called the reports 'completely baseless'.

"High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," a statement by the mission read.

"The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," it added.

Amid a severe economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation with effect, local media reported.

The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

Amid this dire consition India extended a helping hand. India on Saturday delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts.

A part of the US 500 million oil line of credit (LoC) extended by India to Sri Lanka, this is the fourth consignment of fuel delivered from India to Sri Lanka under the LoC. Further, India has supplied around 200,000 MT of fuel to the island nation over the last 50 days.

"More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today," tweeted the Indian embassy in Colombo.

"This is the fourth consignment under the LoC. Fuel delivered from #IndianWells to people of #SriLanka in last 50 days is about 2,00,000T," it added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency, after protestors angry over shortages of fuel and other essential commodities gathered outside his residence clashed with police. At least 10 people were injured including journalists.Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. (ANI)

