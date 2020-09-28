Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 28 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh made a farewell call to the Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid on Sunday at Bangabhaban.

"High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on President of Bangladesh, His Excellency Abdul Hamid on September 27 at Bangabhaban. High Commissioner said India looks forward to 50th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations and 50th anniversary of the Liberation War in 2021," a tweet from the Indian High Commission read.

According to the tweet, the High Commissioner called herself fortunate to 'serve here' twice and witness remarkable growth in Bangladesh's economic development.

"High Commissioner said India attaches utmost importance to India-Bangladesh relationships and that India's Act East policy begins with Bangladesh. Appreciating Bangladesh's economic development, she called herself fortunate to serve here twice and witness its remarkable growth," it tweeted further.

The Indian High Commission added that the President of Bangladesh extended best wishes to her for her future endavours.

"President, fondly recalling his visits to India, said both countries should use more opportunities for deeper cooperation and that India-Bangladesh relationship can only strengthen further. Hon'ble President wished her the best as she leaves for her next stint," a subsequent tweet read. (ANI)

