Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): A group of lawyers along with a senior office-bearer of High Court Bar Association have opposed invitation to Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz to address the bar and have urged Sindh High Court Registrar to cancel the invitation.

Dawn quoted HCBA vice president Mazhar Ali Mangan and senior advocate Qadir Bakhsh Bhatti as saying that PML-N leadership was "pushing an anti-state narrative and talking against law enforcement agencies" and Maryam Nawaz's coming to the bar might lead to an unpleasant situation.

On December 18, the bar's general secretary Ashfaque Abro had sent an invitation to Maryam Nawaz to address the bar during her visit to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on PPP leader Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on December 27.

Ashfaque Abro, the general secretary, told Dawn that he had issued the invitation letter only after the bar president had sent him a copy of the requisition duly moved by bar member Nisar Abro.

While the letter had signatures of 400 lawyers, the group of lawyers opposing the invitation to Maryam Nawaz has alleged that "many among the signatories were law students and not even enrolled as members of the bar". (ANI)

