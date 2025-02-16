Kathmandu [Nepal], February 16 (ANI): The school building of Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School, Udayapur, built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs 37.99 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated on Sunday.

According to an official release from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the infrastructure was jointly inaugurated by Dr Narayan Khadka, Member of Parliament, House of Representatives, Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ashok Karki, Mayor, Belaka Municipality, Udayapur.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilised for the construction of the school building and other allied facilities.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through Belaka Municipality, Udayapur.

Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School is the only secondary school in Purandah in Belaka Municipality. It was established as a Primary school in the year 1962 and was later upgraded to a lower secondary school in the year 1976.

In the year 2008, it was further upgraded to a higher secondary school. This school has around 500 students, 55 per cent of whom are girls.

Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, highlighted how the construction of the school building of Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School under the Government of India's HICDP Programme is an outstanding example of the robust and vibrant development partnership between India and Nepal.

He expressed happiness over the growth, expansion and diversification of this partnership over the years. He also conveyed the Government of India's commitment towards further strengthening this partnership based on the priorities of the Government of Nepal.

Member of Parliament, House of Representatives; Mayor, Belaka Municipality, Udayapur; Chairperson, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India to the people of Nepal.

They expressed confidence that the infrastructure created would help provide better education to the students of Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School in Udayapur.

It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the eastern region of Nepal.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

