World News | High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Under Indian Aid Inaugurated in Nepal's Mustang

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 16 (ANI): The Dormitory Building for Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School, Lomanthang Rural Municipality-1, Mustang in Nepal, built with the Government of India's financial assistance, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The building was jointly inaugurated by Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, and Tashi Nharbu Gurung, Chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

Also Read | Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Honeymoon Photos Spark Wild Reactions Over His Back Scratches, Fans Say 'Our Girl Is Enjoying'.

"The construction of double storied dormitory building comprising 4 blocks and allied facilities was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), which was implemented through the Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang," the release stated.

Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School has played a vital role in preserving the local cultural heritage. In addition to Buddhist teaching, the school offers a standard curriculum in accordance with the Government of Nepal's educational system.

Also Read | France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava extended his best wishes to all stakeholders of the project. He reiterated the Government of India's steadfast commitment to working closely with the people and Government of Nepal to achieve shared growth and prosperity.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release from the Embassy stated.

The Chairman of Lomanthang Rural Municipality, the school management, and other stakeholders expressed gratitude for the developmental support from the Government of India.

They emphasised that the new infrastructure will help improve the accommodation facilities as well as the overall learning environment of Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School.

Since the inception of the HICDP programme, close to 600 projects have been undertaken by the Government of India, covering all seven provinces of Nepal and spanning 74 districts. Of these, 63 projects are located in Gandaki Province across various sectors, including 18 projects in Mustang District.

Over the years, the Government of India has also gifted 126 ambulances and 52 school buses to various institutions working in the health and education sectors of Gandaki Province, including 11 ambulances and six school buses in Mustang district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)