World News | High-speed Spanish Passenger Train Hits Car on Track; 2 Dead

World. (File Image)

Madrid, Jun 2 (AP) Two people were killed when a high-speed passenger train with more than 150 people on board hit a car on the tracks in northwest Spain on Tuesday.

Emergency services said the locomotive derailed but not the train's carriages, and most of the passengers climbed out uninjured. Five people were reported to be slightly injured.

Also Read | Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020: Polling Underway in Philadelphia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak And Tensions Over George Floyd's Death, Here Are Guidelines For Voters.

The car's driver and a train engineer were killed, emergency services said.

The four-wheel-drive car fell off a bridge and landed on the train line in the Castille and Leon region, local emergency services said in a statement. (AP)

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Updates | 5 NDRF Teams Each From Bathinda & Vijaywada Airlifted Successfully For Joining Ongoing Operations in GUjarat & Maharashtra Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)