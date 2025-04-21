New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis stating that the Pontiff's "affection for the people of India will always be cherished."

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," PM Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. Pictures from the meeting showed PM Modi and the Pope sharing a warm embrace.

"Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit . I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India," he had said on his X platform.

PM Modi had previously met Pope Francis in 2021 at the Vatican, where they discussed a wide range of issues, including the Covid-19 outbreak.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on Monday expressed his deep sadness at the demise of Pope Francis who according to news from the Vatican passed away early this morning.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A profound loss for the global community. His life of service, compassion, and faith touched millions. Heartfelt condolences to all grieving this immense loss," Kurian said.

The 266th Catholic Church leader died this morning at his residence and the announcement was made by Cardinal Farrell, camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

Kurien had last year in December told reporters that head of the Catholic Church is likely to visit India after 2025 in the backdrop of the Church's celebration of its Jubilee Year

The minister had traveled to the Vatican for the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a native of Kerala, who was elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Meanwhile, the Vatican said that the ascertainment of death of the Pope takes place in the chapel, rather than in the room where he died, and his body is immediately placed inside the coffin.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified.

The "Papal Interregnum" -- the period between the death of one pope and the election of another -- began when Francis passed away.

Cardinals must now decide exactly when the funeral can take place, and after that, when conclave can begin. But much of the timeline is predetermined; the pope's death triggered the start of nine days of mourning known as the Novendiales, and the pope must be buried between the fourth and sixth day after death.

The body of the pope will be displayed at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican for mourning, and a mass will take place on each day. Mourners lined up for miles to see the body of Pope John Paul II, the last serving pope to die, in 2005 as per a report in the CNN.

Following a period of mourning, all cardinals under the age of 80 will convene to pick the next leader of the Catholic Church. The process for a new pope to be chosen can take between two and three weeks.

Pope Francis on Sunday delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia. (ANI)

