Chesapeake City, Aug 1 (AP) A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for USD 1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions."

Also Read | Orlando Mass Shooting: 7 People Hospitalised After Unidentified Shooter Fires Into Crowd.

Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

Also Read | Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)