Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): The home of the terrorist who killed a soldier was demolished last night.

Muhammad Shakur shot at Staff Sergeant (Res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein, 29, on November 2 2023, and injured four border police officers with a bomb.

Klein was driving home from reserve duty when Shakur and other terrorists shot at his car, causing it to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving behind a wife and three children.

An IDF Spokesperson said: "Security forces demolished the apartment of the terrorist Muhammad Shakhur, who took part in the attack in which Staff Sergeant (Res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein was killed at the Beit Lid junction.

"IDF combat engineers from the Yahalom unit operated last night in Tulkarem, in the Ephraim Brigade sector, and demolished the apartment where the terrorist Muhammad Shakhur had lived.

"The terrorist, along with other terrorists, carried out a terror attack at the Beit Lid junction, near the community of Einav, on November 2, 2023.

"In the attack, Staff Sergeant (Res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein was killed, and four additional Border Police officers were wounded upon arriving at the scene, as a result of an explosive device detonated by the terrorists.

"Security forces will continue to act to bring to justice every terrorist who has harmed or planned to harm Israeli civilians and security personnel." (ANI/TPS)

