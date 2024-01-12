Taipei [Taiwan], January 11 (ANI): Hong Kong immigrants in Taiwan are seeking increased support through the upcoming Taiwan elections, according to a report by Voice of America (VOA).

Chui Pak-tai, a 72-year-old Hong Kong immigrant and former pro-democracy district councillor, aims to raise awareness of the Hong Kong issue in Taiwan through his participation in the elections.

During Taiwan's last presidential election, in 2020, protests were held against the Hong Kong government's proposal to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance that critics said would allow Hong Kongers to be sent to China for trial.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan emphasized the need to support Hong Kongers, and the slogan "Today Hong Kong, Tomorrow Taiwan" gained prominence.

"Following the monthslong anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong in 2019, a lot of Hong Kongers want to move to Taiwan, but due to national security concerns, authorities in Taiwan have made the criteria for Hong Kong people to acquire residency in Taiwan more stringent, which makes it more difficult for Hong Kongers to settle down in Taiwan," Chiu told VOA in an interview at his campaign office in New Taipei City, as per VOA.

On January 13, Taiwan will vote to elect its next President and legislature.The election was expected to be a clear victory for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but has turned into a tight race with the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) managing a late surge.

In the previous elections, the main issues have been around whether to enhance Taiwan's uniqueness and sovereignty or to foster better relations with China. Despite never having governed the democratic island home to 24 million people, Communist China continues to claim Taiwan as its own and has not ruled out a military invasion to achieve this.

Ahead of Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections, China increased pressure on the island with doubling down on the rhetoric that reunification with China is inevitable and conducting military maneuvers in areas around Taiwan, Voice of America reported on Wednesday.Some analysts say China's efforts to ratchet up pressure on Taiwan reflect Beijing's longstanding tactics.

Since August 2020, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, which handles China, Hong Kong, and Macau issues, has increased scrutiny of Hong Kong residents' applications to move to Taiwan, citing the risks of foreign infiltration and espionage.

The policy shift caused a sharp drop in the number of Hong Kongers receiving permanent residence in Taiwan. According to data from Taiwan's National Immigration Agency, while more than 31,700 Hong Kongers received temporary residency in Taiwan between January 2020 and November 2023, only 5,700 received permanent residency.

As per Chiu, many Hong Kongers spend their entire savings to move to Taiwan, but after failing to secure residency, they are forced to look for another destination.

"This lengthy process has made some Hong Kongers' situation very miserable, and since they may have spent a large amount of their savings to come to Taiwan, it becomes more difficult for them to go to other places," he told VOA.

Other Hong Kong immigrants also echo the frustration described by Chiu. Some told VOA that despite promising support for Hong Kongers during the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic Progressive Party has not carried through on its promises.

"Taiwan's current policy is making things very difficult for Hong Kongers," Angus Fung, a 39-year-old business owner, told VOA by phone. "Hong Kongers and Taiwanese people are like brothers and sisters, so I don't understand why the Taiwanese authorities have to create a situation where the close relationship between the two groups seems to have been destroyed."

As the first Hong Kong immigrant to run in Taiwan's election, Chiu said he hopes to use the campaign to bring attention to Hong Kongers' tough situation.

"I hope to speak up for Hong Kongers in Taiwan through my participation in the election, and I hope Taiwanese people can understand the situation that Hong Kongers are facing," he told VOA. (ANI)

