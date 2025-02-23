New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was awarded the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on Saturday (local time), according to a statement from the British High Commission in Delhi.

The medal was presented to Mittal during a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissioner's residence, as per the statement.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers 'Dropping Like Flies' on P&O Cruise Ship.

"The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mr Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations," the statement read.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, "I was delighted to present Sunil Bharti Mittal the KBE medal on behalf of His Majesty the King. Mr Mittal is a great friend of the UK - with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb."

Also Read | Cholera Outbreak in Sudan: Waterborne Disease Kills 58, Sickens About 1,300 Others in Sudanese City.

"Mr. Mittal's leadership has made a lasting impact on the UK-India partnership, including through his work with the India-UK CEO Forum. Most recently, he led a senior Indian business delegation to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers to identify opportunities for accelerating economic growth across both nations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mr Mittal and congratulate him once again," Cameron added.

https://x.com/Lindy_Cameron/status/1893349000939536614

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Founder of Bharti Enterprises, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III."

"As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India - UK business relations," he added.

"On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," the statement quoted Mittal as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)