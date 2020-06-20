Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI): Afghanistan on Saturday said it is concerned about the violent standoff between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley area and expressed hope that the two countries will resolve their differences through dialogue.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry said, "As a country that has suffered immense human and financial loss due to conflict, and in light of our friendly relations, historic connections and strategic partnerships with both the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is concerned about the recent border incident between the two countries who are Afghanistan's partners for peace and development."

Kabul also offered its sympathies for the human and financial loss incurred during the clash.

"We believe the consequences of the occurrence of such incidents are not in the interest of regional and global peace and stability. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan offers its sympathies for the human and financial loss incurred during this event, and hopes that the two regional and global powers resolve their differences through dialogue and based on good neighbourly relations," the ministry said.

The violent face-off on June 15 happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

