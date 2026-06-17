World News | HRCP Raises Alarm over PoGB Poll Process, Questions Election Commission

Gilgit [PoGB] June 17 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concerns over the handling of the recent Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) elections, criticising what it described as a troubling reversal by the Election Commission regarding re-polling in several constituencies.

In a post shared on X, HRCP said it had deliberately withheld its assessment of the elections while awaiting the completion of recounting procedures and the final consolidation of results. However, the rights body voiced alarm after the Election Commission suspended re-polling in five constituencies shortly after initially ordering fresh voting and subsequently proceeded to announce the final election results.

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According to HRCP, the abrupt policy shift has raised questions about the transparency and credibility of the electoral process. HRCP noted that the earlier decision to hold re-polls had already sparked concerns among opposition parties and independent candidates, many of whom alleged that recounting procedures and related administrative measures could be manipulated to influence electoral outcomes and determine the formation of the next government in the region.

The commission stated that sudden changes in electoral decisions risk reinforcing long-standing perceptions of political interference in democratic institutions. It argued that inconsistent actions by election authorities could further erode public trust in the electoral administration and weaken confidence in the fairness of the voting process across the region.

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HRCP emphasised that transparency is essential to maintaining the legitimacy of elections, particularly in politically sensitive regions such as PoGB. It urged the Election Commission to provide a detailed public explanation of the legal and factual grounds behind both its decision to order re-polling and its subsequent move to suspend it.

HRCP also called for all electoral disputes to be addressed through transparent, impartial, and credible mechanisms to ensure that the will of voters is respected. It stressed that accountability and openness are crucial for safeguarding democratic norms. (ANI)

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