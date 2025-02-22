Islamabad [Pakistan] February 22 (ANI): HRCP (Human Rights Commission of Pakistan) urged the government to uphold the right to social security as outlined in Article 38 of the Constitution by safeguarding vulnerable and low-wage workers from income insecurity related to old age, unemployment, disease, injury, childbirth, and maternity during a roundtable discussion.

According to a post shared by HRCP on X, during the event, Chaudhry Shaukat from the Pakistan Workers United Federation emphasised the importance of employers providing their employees with legitimate appointment letters and ensuring their registration with the EOBI.

Khurshid Alam, the vice-commissioner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Social Security Institution, expressed concern over the failure to implement the minimum wage correctly.

Malik Farrukh Mumtaz, the Director (Administration) of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution, noted that the definition of a worker should be uniform across both the EOBI and social security bodies, regardless of their salary, HRCP reported.

The HRCP post highlighted that Umer Hayat, secretary general of the National Labour Federation in Quetta, pointed out that numerous coal miners in Balochistan were unaware of their rights to EOBI benefits, including allowances for injuries and disabilities. Maqsood Ahmed, representing PILER, stressed the pressing need for a tripartite conference to establish the right to social security.

Zahoor Awan, a member of the governing body of the ILO, highlighted that within the EOBI framework, only organizations with at least five workers qualify for social security, leaving many small businesses with fewer employees unregistered.

Misbah Ullah Khan, a member of the NIRC, emphasized the plight of workers who have not attained permanent status despite years of service, HRCP post stated.

HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar stated that neglecting the rights of informal workers in terms of social security constitutes 'criminal negligence' by the state.

He also suggested that Article 38 of the Constitution be recognized as a fundamental right. HRCP vice-chair Islamabad Nasreen Azhar wrapped up the roundtable by commenting that capitalist production methods have deepened the exploitation of workers in this scenario, according to the post. (ANI)

