World News | Human Rights Activist Tasleema Akhter Raises Alarm over Civilian Killings, Internet Shutdown in PoJK

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tasleema Akhter who describes herself as a human rights defender from Jammu and Kashmir and Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), strongly condemned the alleged violence and use of force by the Pakistan Army and security forces against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

She stated, "I strongly condemn the violence that has turned the lives of innocent civilians in PoJK into a scene of bloodshed. Human rights organisations across the world must raise their voices against these grave violations and stand with the affected people."

Also Read | US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

Akhter alleged that internet services have been suspended in PoJK in an attempt to suppress the voices of local residents and prevent information from reaching the outside world.

"However, Pakistan must understand that people in PoJK are connected globally. In today's technological age, the truth cannot be hidden, and attempts to suppress news and information will ultimately fail," she said.

Also Read | 'Don't Touch Me': Jacob Elordi Loses His Cool at Fan for Placing Hand on His Back During Japan Outing (Watch Video).

Expressing solidarity with the people of PoJK, she noted that the residents were only demanding basic rights and essential services such as healthcare, food security, and better public facilities.

"The people of PoJK are asking for their fundamental rights, yet they are being met with repression. We stand firmly with them and demand justice for every victim," she added.

Akhter further criticised restrictions on journalists and political processes in the region.

"Those who speak the truth are allegedly being silenced, journalists are being detained, and democratic processes, including elections, continue to face uncertainty. Such actions are unacceptable and must be addressed immediately," she said.

Referring to reports received from eyewitnesses, she claimed that disturbing videos of the killings had surfaced and highlighted growing international concern over the situation.

"We have been in contact with eyewitnesses and have received videos showing the violence. The voices of the people cannot be ignored. Protests are being held not only in the region but also in cities such as London and elsewhere across the world. The international community must take note of these developments and ensure accountability," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)