The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 (ANI): A Human Rights film festival was held in The Hague in the Netherlands on May 19 providing an oppurtunity for filmmakers and attendees, to shed light on human rights issues across the globe, through the language of films.

"The screening of these movies sheds light on the situations in various countries where human rights violations take place," Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), an international Non-Governmental Organization which organised the event said.

The film festival saw a number of movies getting screened, dealing with human rights issues in various countries and regions including Xinjiang, Tibet and Pakistan.

The movie "From Xinyang to the Netherlands" featured a woman who fled the Uyghur concentration camps.

"The atrocities she has faced, such as forced sterilization, remain out of focus in China due to the absence of freedom of the press," GHRD said.

In "Never Forget Tibet" the Dalai Lama recounted his journey and escape from Tibet to India in 1959. The movie illustrates human rights concerns in Tibet.

Another movie "Life in Darkness", made by NGO Human Rights Focus Pakistan, highlighted the systematic decline of minorities in Pakistan. The movie highlighted the repression, extremism and fundamentalism in Pakistan due to which minorities are on the decline.

Panel discussions were also part of the film festival, which were mainly attended by students. The role of the international community in addressing human rights issues was discussed.

"Many situations might only move in a positive direction when more international pressure is applied," GHRD said, adding, "Supporting NGOs to inform people locally in countries where human rights are on the rise is also an important issue. Through the language of films, awareness can be raised, which we hope to see reflected in the power and impact of future generations."

More than 460 people attended the event including students, people from the GHRD network, as well as visitors who had become aware of the event through social media.

"315 students attended our Film festival, 77 students from Leiden University, 87 students from The Hague University of Applied Sciences, 47 students from Utrecht University, 51 students from the University of Amsterdam, 9 students from Maastricht University, 30 students from the Erasmus University Rotterdam and 5 students from the University of Groningen," GHRD said.

A number of officials from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various embassies including Switzerland, Georgia, the UK, Tunisia, and Peru, also attended the event.

Global Human Rights Defence is an international Non-Governmental Organization based in The Hague, Netherlands with a focus specifically on promoting and protecting human rights worldwide. (ANI)

