Islamabad [Pakistan] September 1 (ANI): Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.'

The rally was conducted to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and was headed by HRCP senior officials and was attended in large numbers by families of victims, social and political workers, and representatives of trade unions, Express Tribune reported.

Speakers of the rally, addressing the attendees, said that the ongoing enforced disappearances of citizens were living proof of the failures of democratic and constitutional institutions in Pakistan.

Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the minority communities. While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secrets cells, Dawn reported.

"Despite the existence of parliaments and proper judicial channels in the country, social and political workers are not given a chance to prove their innocence and are disappeared for years by organizations that are never held accountable for their unconstitutional acts," Express Tribune reported citing the speaker.

Earlier in June, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has protested across Europe to condemn forceful abductions of political activities by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

A Shia political group in Pakistan expressed that their community feels like they are being targeted in the country.

The remarks from Maulana Sadiq Jaffery, Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen came while he was asking the whereabouts of missing Shia persons in the country, Dawn reported. (ANI)

