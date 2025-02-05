Taipei [Taiwan], February 5 (ANI): The Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan, in collaboration with various groups including the Tibet Youth Congress, Hong Kong Border City Youth, Taiwan Free Picture and Study Federation, and SFT Taiwan, hosted the "Cycling for a Free Tibet" campaign.

The event commemorated the 66th anniversary of the 310 Tibet Anti-Riot Day, a pivotal moment in Tibet's history when Tibetans resisted Chinese occupation and suppression. This annual ride seeks to highlight Tibet's ongoing struggle for freedom while promoting solidarity between Taiwan and Tibet.

The event kicked off at 9:00 am at 228 Peace Park, with participants gathering to begin their ride at 9:30 am towards the Legislative Yuan for a press conference. At 10:00 am, the official event commenced, featuring speeches from several influential figures. Among them were Tashi Tsering, Secretary-General of Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan, Taiwanese legislators Shen Boyang and Chen Peiyu, known for their advocacy of Tibetan rights, and Gonpo Dhondup, Chairman of the Tibetan Youth Association.

This year's event marked the 15th anniversary of the Cycling for a Free Tibet initiative, which has been held annually since its inception in 2011 by Zaxi Ciren. The cycling route served as a symbolic effort to raise awareness about Tibet's struggle for independence and to call for international support. Participants cycled through key locations in Taipei, including Revival Sogo, the Bank of China, and Taipei 101, while chanting slogans like "Free Tibet" and "Tibet Belongs to Tibetans."

The event also featured a moment of silence, a performance of the Tubo national anthem, and the offering of Hada's blessings. To further educate participants on the history and current situation of Tibet under Chinese rule, a lecture was provided, shedding light on Tibet's culture, history, and the ongoing fight for autonomy.

The Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for Tibet's freedom. Their efforts are a tribute to the Tibetan Anti-Riot of March 10, 1959, when thousands of Tibetans took to the streets of Lhasa to protest Chinese occupation. The peaceful demonstration was violently suppressed by Chinese forces, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and leading to decades of Tibetan resistance, which continues through peaceful protests, self-immolations, and international advocacy.

This year's ride also featured Gonpo Dhondup, the Chairman of the Tibetan Youth Association, who participated in the event in Taiwan. Founded in 1970, the Tibetan Youth Association has been a prominent organisation in advocating for Tibetan independence and the preservation of Tibetan culture and religion. Dhondup, the youngest president in the association's history, has long been a passionate advocate for the Tibetan cause and addressed attendees about the ongoing struggle for Tibetan autonomy.

The Cycling for a Free Tibet initiative is not only a symbolic gesture but also an ongoing effort to raise awareness for Tibet's plight and to urge the international community to support Tibet's right to freedom. The 310 Tibet Anti-Riot Day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Tibetans in their quest for independence and the need for continued resistance against Chinese occupation.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a unique cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The Seventeen Articles of Agreement, signed under duress in 1951, led to China's imposition of its rule, which stripped Tibet of its autonomy. On March 10, 1959, a massive protest against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently repressed, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's long journey in exile.

Despite China's ongoing occupation, Tibetans remain deeply committed to their cultural identity, religion, and their fight for freedom. Events like the Cycling for a Free Tibet serve as powerful reminders of their enduring spirit and the continuing struggle for justice. (ANI)

